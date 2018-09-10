M61 motorway closed as man falls from bridge near junction eight for Chorley - Lancashire

Have your say

A man has fallen from a bridge over the M61 near junction eight for Chorley.



The air ambulance is preparing to leave the scene.

M61 motorway closed

Traffic has now been released northbound within junction eight, according to Highways England.

Southbound traffic continues to be diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.

A police spokesman said: “It is believed that a man has fallen from a bridge over the motorway.”

Police and Highways England are advising motorists to avoid the motorway and use alternative routes where possible.

A motorist who passed the scene this morning said: "The motorway is at a complete standstill. I got on at Chorley going north and the opposite carriageway was completely deserted.

"Then I saw a police roadblock further up and all lanes had been closed."