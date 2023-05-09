The motorway is fully closed southbound between junctions 17 (Sandbach, Congleton) and 16 (Newcastle-under-Lyme, Stoke-on-Trent, Crewe, Nantwich).

Police, ambulance and fire crews are working at the scene and southbound traffic is being diverted off the M6.

National Highways described the incident as a ‘serious collision’, but details on casualties has not been available at this stage.

The agency expects the southbound carriageway to be closed for some time, with current estimates advising a full closure until at least 2.30pm.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and consider alternate routes if possible.

Update – 12:45pm

Police are now allowing traffic to pass the scene in lanes 3 and 4, but they will be need to be stopped again later for recovery of the lorry.

There are severe delays of at least 1 hour for traffic approaching the scene.

Due to the congestion the southbound entry slip road at junction 17 is also closed.

Diversion

Follow route marked with a hollow circle symbol on road signs:

- Exit the M6 at J17

- At the end of the slip road turn right on to the A534

- Follow the A534 towards Crewe

- At the Crewe Green Roundabout take the second exit on to the A5020 University Way

- Follow the A5020 on to David Whitby Way

- At the Weston Gate Roundabout with the A500 take the first exit

- Follow the A500 Shavington Bypass eastbound on to Alsager Road and continue to the M6 J16

