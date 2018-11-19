M6 traffic easing after 13-mile tail back caused delays between junctions 22 to 27

Have your say

Rush hour commuters on the M6 faced severe delays this morning due to exceptionally heavy congestion.

Motorists on the M6 northbound between junction 22 (Newton-le-Willows, Leigh, Warrington) and junction 27 (Standish, Parbold) were completely gridlocked, with 13 miles of tailbacks from 7.30am to 8.50am.

Heavy traffic on the M6 northbound between junctions 23 and 26

Highways England said the traffic is now moving, after earlier delays of up to 40 minutes.

Traffic is now moving but remains heavy between junctions 22 and 27.

No traffic accidents have been reported, and the congestion is understood to be due to excessive amounts of commuter traffic.

Junction 22 is an island with an exit onto the A579 and one exit onto the A49J, and both of these exits were also heavily congested.

Similarly, at junction 25 in Wigan, traffic came to a complete stop, with traffic queuing on the slip roads.

The M6 congestion also affected traffic on roads in surrounding areas, with heavy traffic on the A571 (Billige) and A599 (St Helens).