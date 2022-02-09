M6 to close overnight between junctions 21a and 26 as smart motorway work continues

National Highways is adding an extra running lane along the northbound and southbound carriageways between junction 21a (Croft) and junction 26 (Orrell).

Traffic management within the roadworks between junction 23 at Haydock and junction 26 will also be adjusted this month (February).

To allow this to happen, the northbound carriageway will be closed between junctions 23 and 26 from 9pm to 6am on Thursday (February 10), Friday (February 11) and again on Monday (February 14).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers using the M6 between Warrington and Wigan are being advised there will be some overnight carriageway closures over the next week as part of work to upgrade the motorway. (Credit: Google)

The southbound carriageway will then be closed from junctions 26 to 23 between 9pm and 6am each night on Tuesday (February 15), Wednesday (February 16) and Thursday (February 17).

A diversion for the closures will operate west of the M6 using the A580, A570 and M58.

The overnight carriageway closures will be followed by some 9pm to 6am lane and slip road closures on the following dates:

- Friday, February 18: southbound M6 at junction 26 with lane and entry and exit slip road closures

- Sunday, February 20: northbound M6 at junction 26 with lane and exit and entry slip road closures

- Tuesday, February 22 and Wednesday, February 23: southbound entry slip road and lane closures at junction 25

- Thursday, February 24 and Friday, February 5: southbound exit slip road closure and lane closures at junction 24

More information about the project is available HERE.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.