M6 southbound crash: 2 lanes reopen following five vehicle collision and fire

Have your say

Traffic was stopped on the M6 southbound this morning following a collision involving four cars and one van.

The incident took place on the southbound M6 between junction 23, Haydock, and 22 Newton Le Willows.

CCTV motorway traffic camera of the M6 Southbound Motorway - J23, Haydock

Two lanes along the M6 northbound had also been closed for a short while, but have since reopened.

Three lanes were closed along the southbound carriageway until around 7.45am.

Motorway police have now reopened two lanes of the southbound carriageway, with one lane remaining closed to allow for the recovery of the fire damaged vehicle.

Emergency service and motorway police are currently at the scene.

A Highways England Tweet said: "Traffic has been stopped on the #M6 southbound between J23 and J22 due to a vehicle fire & road traffic collision involving 4 cars and 1 van. 2 lanes now closed northbound."