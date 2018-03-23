M6 shut northbound after smash

The M6 was shut northbound near Preston after a smash just before the teatime rush hour.

The crash happened in lane four between junction 29 at Lostock Hall and junction 31 at Preston at around 3.50pm.

Emergency services closed lanes one to three while they dealt with the incident.

Queues built up on both the M6 and M61 heading towards Preston due to the blockage.

Traffic was reported to be heavy, but moving, on the southbound carriageway.

It is not known at this stage if there have been any casualties.