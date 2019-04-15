M6 Preston tailbacks after two lanes are closed following crash between Ribbleton and Broughton

Have your say

A crash on the northbound M6 has forced police to close two lanes in Preston.



Lanes 3 and 4 of the northbound carriageway are currently closed after a collision between junction 31a in Ribbleton and junction 32 in Broughton.

Lanes 3 and 4 of the northbound M6 at junction 31A (Ribbleton) are closed due to a collision at around 9.10am on Monday, April 15.

Emergency services are in attendance and Highways have put traffic management signs and signals in place.

Traffic police are advising motorists to take care on the approach and adhere to speed limits posted on matrix signs.

The crash is causing considerable congestion with traffic queueing to junction 30 in Bamber Bridge.

Highways England expect traffic conditions to return to normal between 10.30am and 10.45am.