Have your say

A 30-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a lorry on the M6 this morning.



The collision happened at around 3am on Thursday (February 14) on the southbound carriageway in Staffordshire.

The M6 remains closed after seven hours between junctions 14 (Stafford North) and 13 (Stafford South).

Follow our live blog for the latest updates...

A 30-year-old pedestrian has died following a serious accident on the M6 in Stafford this morning.