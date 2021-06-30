M6 lanes reopen following emergency road repairs in Preston

Two of three lanes were closed on the M6 in Preston for emergency repairs this morning (Wednesday, June 30).

By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 7:40 am
Updated Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 7:48 am

All lanes are now open and traffic has returned to normal following urgent roadworks on the northbound M6 between J32 (M55 Broughton Interchange) and J33 (A6 Preston Lancaster Road,Garstang).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Traffic England said lanes one and two (Of three) had been closed for around 30 minutes.

More to follow...

M55England