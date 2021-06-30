M6 lanes reopen following emergency road repairs in Preston
Two of three lanes were closed on the M6 in Preston for emergency repairs this morning (Wednesday, June 30).
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 7:40 am
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 7:48 am
All lanes are now open and traffic has returned to normal following urgent roadworks on the northbound M6 between J32 (M55 Broughton Interchange) and J33 (A6 Preston Lancaster Road,Garstang).
Traffic England said lanes one and two (Of three) had been closed for around 30 minutes.
More to follow...