M6 delays expected after overnight roadworks cause hold-ups between junctions 14 and 15

Have your say

Commuters are being warned of severe delays across the M6 network after junctions in Staffordshire were shut overnight.

The southbound junctions in Stoke-on-Trent were closed overnight for planned roadworks and failed to reopen as scheduled this morning.

Traffic on the M6 between junctions 14 and 15 in Stoke-on-Trent

Highways England has apologised to motorists for the delay in reopening the 13-mile stretch of motorway, and warned commuters to allow extra time for their journeys.

Contractors are working to reopen the motorway and are in the process of removing roadworks.

Matrix signs across the motorway network, and as far north as Lancaster are being warned of 'severe delays' as traffic remains at a standstill as rush hour approaches.

More to follow.