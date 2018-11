Have your say

Delays on the M6 northbound are beginning to ease after a three-vehicle collision this morning.

The crash happened around 7am between junction 20a (M56) and junction 21 (Warrington).

All vehicles have now been moved to the hard shoulder and lane 1 on the northbound entry slip road, as well as all lanes on the main carriageway, have reopened.

Police and emergency services remain on the scene, but delays are expected to ease.