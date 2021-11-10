M6 delays after lorry "comes off motorway" between Leyland and Standish

Lane one (Of three) is currently closed and there is heavy traffic on the southbound M6 between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish).

The accident involves a lorry which has "come off the road" and overturned at around 8.50am. Traffic officers and maintenance crews are at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were made aware by Highways at about 8.50am that a lorry had shed its load on the M6 just after Charnock Richard services.

The lorry crashed on the M6 between Leyland and Standish this morning (Wednesday, November 10)

"We attended with paramedics. It isn’t clear as yet whether the driver has been taken to hospital or just checked over at scene.

"It looks like a lane one closure is in place."

National Highways has warned of delays for southbound traffic, saying: "The lane closure is likely to be on for some time while recovery takes place."