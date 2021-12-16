M6 delays after crash between Standish and Wigan

Northbound traffic was temporarily held after a crash involving two cars between junctions 26 (M58, Orrell Interchange) and 27 (Standish, Parbold) at around 8am.

Traffic officers are currently on the scene and lane three (of three) was blocked until around 8.15am.

Lanes have been reopened and traffic released, but congestion remains with delays of around 20 minutes to journey times between Standish and Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All northbound traffic was temporarily held after a crash involving two cars on the northbound M6 between junctions 26 (M58, Orrell Interchange) and 27 (Standish, Parbold) at around 8am