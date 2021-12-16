M6 delays after crash between Standish and Wigan
A crash on the M6 near Wigan has led to a lane closure and congestion this morning (Thursday, December 16).
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 8:27 am
Updated
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 8:28 am
Northbound traffic was temporarily held after a crash involving two cars between junctions 26 (M58, Orrell Interchange) and 27 (Standish, Parbold) at around 8am.
Traffic officers are currently on the scene and lane three (of three) was blocked until around 8.15am.
Lanes have been reopened and traffic released, but congestion remains with delays of around 20 minutes to journey times between Standish and Wigan.
North West Ambulance Service has been asked for details on any injuries.