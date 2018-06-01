M6 crash update

Work is underway to transfer animals from a trailer that overturned on the M6, which has caused huge tailbacks this morning, say police.

The M6 southbound is currently at a standstill between junctions 32 and 31a for Longridge, while police attempt to move the cattle into a new trailer.

Lanes have been blocked by the accident on the M6

Once this has been completed, Highways England say that it hopes to recover the vehicle relatively quickly.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The traffic has been stopped to allow transfer of the animals. As soon as this is done recovery is in place for the other vehicles.

Police say that frustrated drivers have been hurling abuse at traffic officers as they pass the scene.

The recovery of the vehicles was complicated by the presence of animals

A police spokesman said in a Tweet: "The trailer on its side still contains [animals] which are a bit tricky to deal with.

"Spare trailer is here now, we are working as quick as we can. If passing motorists could stop sounding their horn and swearing at us that'd be great.

And heed the red X."

The accident happened at around 6.30am on Friday June 1. Police say that nobody was injured in the incident.

According to the Highways England website, normal traffic conditions are expected by 11am.