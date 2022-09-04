Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have closed the motorway between junctions 32 and 31 while investigation work into the incident is carried out.

The following diversions are in place:

The M6 was closed on Sunday morning between junctions 32 and 31

Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbols on road signs.

- Exit M6 J32, Blackpool, onto M55.

- Exit M55 J1. Broughton, take first roundabout exit, A6 Preston.

- At the A6/A5085 junction turn left (M6 South).

- Follow the A5085 to the A59 roundabout. Take the first exit and follow the A59 to M6 J31, Tickle Trout.

- At the first roundabout take the second exit, M6 South, Birmingham.