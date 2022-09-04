M6 crash: These are the diversions in place following a serious incident this morning
The M6 southbound is closed this morning (Sunday, September 4) following a serious collision.
Police have closed the motorway between junctions 32 and 31 while investigation work into the incident is carried out.
The following diversions are in place:
Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbols on road signs.
- Exit M55 J1. Broughton, take first roundabout exit, A6 Preston.
- At the A6/A5085 junction turn left (M6 South).
- Follow the A5085 to the A59 roundabout. Take the first exit and follow the A59 to M6 J31, Tickle Trout.
- At the first roundabout take the second exit, M6 South, Birmingham.
- At the second roundabout take the second exit, M6, The South, Birmingham.