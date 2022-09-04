News you can trust since 1886
M6 crash: These are the diversions in place following a serious incident this morning

The M6 southbound is closed this morning (Sunday, September 4) following a serious collision.

By Colin Ainscough
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 8:48 am
Updated Sunday, 4th September 2022, 9:06 am

Police have closed the motorway between junctions 32 and 31 while investigation work into the incident is carried out.

M6 closed southbound near Preston following 'serious collision'

The following diversions are in place:

The M6 was closed on Sunday morning between junctions 32 and 31

Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbols on road signs.

- Exit M6 J32, Blackpool, onto M55.

- Exit M55 J1. Broughton, take first roundabout exit, A6 Preston.

- At the A6/A5085 junction turn left (M6 South).

- Follow the A5085 to the A59 roundabout. Take the first exit and follow the A59 to M6 J31, Tickle Trout.

- At the first roundabout take the second exit, M6 South, Birmingham.

- At the second roundabout take the second exit, M6, The South, Birmingham.

