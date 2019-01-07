M6 crash near Leyland brings traffic to standstill between junctions 27 and 28

A crash between a wagon and a car has brought the M6 to a standstill near Leyland.


The collision happened at around 7.50am in lane 3 of the M6 northbound between junctions 27 (Standish, Parbold) and 28 (Leyland.

The crash has affected traffic on the M6 northbound near Leyland.

Police have closed lane 3 as they attend the scene and arrange recovery of the vehicles.

The crash and lane closure is causing significant congestion, with police managing traffic in lanes 1 and 2.

Drivers should beware of shattered glass which is scattered across the carriageway.

Highways are expecting normal traffic conditions to return by 8.50am.

