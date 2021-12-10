M6 crash in Leyland causing rush hour delays with 4 miles of congestion
A crash on the M6 near Leyland is causing delays this morning (Friday, December 10).
Friday, 10th December 2021, 8:15 am
Updated
Friday, 10th December 2021, 8:36 am
One lane was closed after an accident on the northbound carriageway before junction 28 in Leyland at around 7.45am.
All lanes have reopened but there remains around four miles of congestion back to Charnock Richard Services, between J27 and J28.
There are currently delays of around 20 minutes between the services and Leyland.
Lancashire Police has been approached for details on any casualties.
