M6 crash closes three lanes near junction 28

0
Have your say

An accident on the M6 is causing delays this morning.

The crash happened near southbound junction 28 of the M6, near Bamber Bridge.

Crash on southbound M6 near Bamber Bridge.

Crash on southbound M6 near Bamber Bridge.

The collision has blocked three lanes of the carriageway.

More to follow.