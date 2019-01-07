M6 closed in both directions and traffic turned around as air ambulance attends scene of serious crash

Have your say

A serious crash on the M6 has forced the closure of the northbound carriageway between junctions 36 and 37.



An air ambulance is in attendance and screens have been erected at the site of a serious collision near Kirkby Lonsdale in Cumbria.

Traffic is being turned around after a serious crash on the M6 northbound between junctions J36 (Kirkby Lonsdale, Kendal, Barrow) and J37 (Kendal, Sedbergh).

The crash happened around 12pm and forced police to close the M6 in both directions between junction 36 (Barrow, Kendal, Kirkby Lonsdale) and junction 37 (Kendal, Sedbergh).

At 1.43pm, southbound carriageway re-opened and traffic was released once screens were erected around the crash scene. The third lane remains closed.

The northbound carriageway, where the collision happened, remains closed and efforts are being made to turn trapped northbound traffic around.

Road management crews are on the scene managing traffic whilst emergency crews and the air ambulance attend to casualties.

The severity of the crash has led to Highways warning motorists of delays of up to three hours, with the road closure expected to be lifted at approximately 4.30pm.

More to follow...