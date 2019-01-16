M6 blocked by collisions as wintry weather hits Lancashire

Both carriageways of the M6 were blocked in North Lancashire this afternoon after separate collisions in wintry weather.

The northbound carriageway was shut around 3.10pm after a "serious" multi-vehicle crash near to junction 35 at Carnforth.

Highways England reported multiple air ambulances had been despatched to deal with casualties and transport them to hospital.

On the opposite southbound carriageway a separate collision in the same area also brought traffic to a standstill, to allow emergency services to deal with with further casualties and the keep the road clear for the Helimed aircraft to land. It was later re-opened to free traffic.

Vehicles on the northbound carriageway were being diverted around the incident via the A601(M) and the A6, to rejoin the motorway at junction 36.

Drivers blocked in between junction 35 and the crash scene are being urged to be patient, with police promising to release them as soon as possible. They began to free vehicles at the back of the queue at around 5pm.

An AA report said: "The weather is believed to be bad in the area with rain or sleet."

There are said to be at least two miles of hold-ups in both directions, with the northbound queue extending back beyond Lancaster at one point.

In view of the deteriorating weather, a spokesman for Cumbria Police said: "Motorists are asked to drive with care on the approach to this area and to drive to the conditions they face."

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police urged drivers heading north on the M6 to avoid the area