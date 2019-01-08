M58 full closure to last until afternoon after fleet of emergency vehicles respond to multi-vehicle crash

Have your say

The M58 has been closed in both directions until this afternoon after a serious crash involving multiple vehicles.



A number of vehicles have been involved in a serious collision on the M58 near Skelmersdale in Lancashire.

An air ambulance has attended the scene of the multi-vehicle crash on the M58 this morning. Pic - Ryan Gillett.

The M58 has been closed in both directions between junction 3 (Bickerstaffe, Ormskirk, St Helens, Rainford) and junction 4 (Skelmersdale) after a critical incident at 9.10am.

It is not known exactly how many vehicles were involved in the collision but Highways and police have confirmed that 'multiple vehicles' were involved.

A fleet of emergency services vehicles, including an air ambulance, descended on the carriageway to deal with the emergency.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue confirmed that they have responded with a number of fire engines.

The number of casualties is not yet known.

Highways are warning that the M58 is likely to remain closed for several hours and trapped traffic is due to be turned around.

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

The incident is expected to have an impact on the M6, with traffic seeking alternative routes across Lancashire.

More to follow...