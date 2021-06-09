M55 reopens after being closed due to 'police incident' near Preston
A "police incident" near Preston closed the M55 in both directions this evening (June 9).
The M55 was closed between junctions 1 (Broughton Roundabout) and 3 (Wesham Interchange) at approximately 6.20pm.
The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed by police, but motorists were advised to avoid the area due to heavy traffic.
Highways England have since confirmed the motorway reopened shortly before 8.20pm.
The carriageway was described as being at a "complete standstill" by witnesses as a result of the closure, with motorists getting out of their cars.
Diversions were also put in place in an attempt to ease congestion.
In an earlier statement, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Due to an ongoing police incident, the M55 is closed from J1-J3 in both directions.
"As traffic is heavily building up, we are urging people to avoid travelling in the area and find an alternative route if possible."
