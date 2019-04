Have your say

A slip road lane on the M55 is closed due to a stranded vehicle.

The AA is reporting "heavy traffic" on the motorway and congestion around the eastbound exit at junction three for Kirkham.

Generic motorway shot

They add that "lane one (of two) is closed".

The incident was first reported at around 3.20pm.

Highways England have said that traffic officers are on scene "assisting [the] driver" with a "vehicle stranded in lane one".

More to follow