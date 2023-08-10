News you can trust since 1886
M55 eastbound closed near Blackpool following reports of ‘animals on carriageway’

A section of the M55 was closed near Blackpool following reports of “animals on the carriageway”.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 15:19 BST

The eastbound carriageway was closed between junction 4 (Marton) and 3 (Wesham) at around 2pm on Thursday (August 10).

Police said this was due to reports of animals on the carriageway.

“We anticipate this will be closed for some time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Thank you for your patience.”

