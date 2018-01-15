M55 closures: When and where they will be in place this week

Road works are planned on a short section of the M55 this week – here’s how you may be affected.

Both will be closed westbound on the short link road from the M6 J32 turn-off to junction one of the M55 for Preston, from 8pm until 6am until Thursday.

The first closure will happen tonight, Highways England announced, and will allow roadworks to be carried out.

