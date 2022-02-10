The motorway is closed both ways from junction 1 (Preston, A6 Garstang Road) to junction 3 (Kirkham, A585 Fleetwood Road), after the crash at around 9.45am.

Police have described it as 'serious' and are urging drivers to avoid the area whilst emergency crews work at the scene.

There is queueing traffic on both east and westbound carriageways and police are expected to put diversions in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: "The M55 is closed in both directions at Junction 3 (Kirkham) due to a serious road traffic collision.

"Please avoid the area if you can. We will update you when we can."

Updates to follow...