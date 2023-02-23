M55 and Blackpool Road closures next week due to Preston Western Distributor scheme
There will be overnight closures on the M55 and 24-hour closures on Blackpool Road next week as part of the Preston Western Distributor Road scheme.
What is happening on the M55?
In order for work to progress on gantries, installation of cables under the motorway and work on lighting to be completed, the M55 will close in both directions overnight from Monday, February 27 to Wednesday, March 1.
The closures will take place between junctions 1 and 3 from 8pm - 5am.
What is happening on Blackpool Road?
Blackpool Road Eastbound from the junction with Riversway to its junction with Aldfield Avenue Lea will be closed from 00:01am on Monday, February 27 to 05:00am on Monday, March 6.
The closure will be effective 24 hours per day, and is required to complete the new section of carriageway linking the new roundabout to the existing Blackpool Road.
The westbound carriageway will not be affected.
What does the team say?
The Preston Western Distributor Road team said: “Please follow the diversion routes and plan your journey ahead.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and would like to thank you for your patience during the construction of the new road.”
What is the Preston Western Distributor scheme?
Nearing completion, the Preston Western Distributor and East-West Link Road scheme, is the biggest new road programme in the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.
The project involves the construction of a new 4.3km long major road which will link the A583 at Blackpool Road, Lea, to the M55, as well as four new bridges and three underpasses.