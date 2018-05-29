M53 closed after woman fatally injured

A motorway has been closed after a woman was fatally injured in the early hours, say police.

Merseyside Police say an investigation is underway following the death of a woman on the M53.

Officers were contacted at 12.55am today, Tuesday, May 29, following reports the woman had fallen from a bridge onto the southbound carriageway at junction 4. It is believed she may then have been struck by a vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say she is yet to be formally identified and her next of kin are in the process of being informed.

Both carriageways of the motorway remain closed at this time to allow for an investigation to be carried out. It is anticipated that they may not reopen until this afternoon and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747 quoting log 0057 of May 29 or contact @MerPolCC