The incident took place on the northbound carriageway near Forton in the early hours of Thursday morning (May 12).

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn several times before coming to a rest off the carriageway.

Police said it was a “lucky escape” for the three occupants of the vehicle, who fortunately only suffered “minor injuries”

“Tiredness established as the reason for loss of control,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.