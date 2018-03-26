Lucky escape for officers after police van flips on to its roof

Two police officers were lucky to escape without serious injuries after a crash in which their van flipped on to its roof.

Passers-by helped the pair out after the vehicle collide with a taxi at the junction of Portland Street and Cemetery Road in Southport on Sunday evening.

The officers and the taxi driver were treated in hospital after suffering whiplash and bruising in the incident.

"Road closures were put in place whilst inquiries were progressed and recovery of the vehicles took place," Merseyside Police said.

They added that no arrests had been made.