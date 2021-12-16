'Looks very basic and cheap': Readers react to brand new railway station planned for Preston

Cottam Parkway is a new railway station proposed for the north-west side of Preston, to run on the current line between the city and Blackpool.

The new station would deliver journey times of around 5 minutes to Preston and around 20 minutes to Blackpool, say Lancashire County Council, which is seeking the public's views on the proposals.

It said a planning application will be submitted next year and, if approved, the new station could open in 2024 or 2025.

The proposed site for the new station is on land between Lea Road and Sidgreaves Lane, close to the former site of Lea Road station.

County Coun Charlie Edwards, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at Lancashire County Council, said: "We are proud to be developing these plans for a brand new railway station to benefit the emerging communities, new home developments and other transport improvements in north-west Preston.

"We are asking people today to help us to shape the plans for this exciting project, which will open up more opportunities for work and leisure time, as well as supporting the ongoing development of thousands of new homes in the area.

"We've identified that this will be the location for the new station and ask people to take a look at these proposals and help us to shape our plans."

Readers shared their opinions on the plans following the announcement, with some agreeing the new station was a good idea.

One said: "I think it's a good idea.

"The number of houses in Cottam has quadrupled with all the new housing so it would be easier for getting to Preston and beyond by train."

Another wrote: "Makes perfect sense. Approve as quickly as possible and get it built as quickly as possible."

Others, however, commented on the "basic" look of the station.

"Not exactly a thrilling piece of architecture. Is that the best they can come up with?," one reader said.

Another wrote: "Looks very basic and cheap, wouldn't class it as an improvement."

The station would include a fully-accessible station building with waiting areas, a staffed booking and information office, vending machines and toilets

Funding comes from a successful bid to the Department for Transport's 'Transforming Cities Fund', as well as a local contribution and through the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.

LCC said the station is currently known as the Cottam Parkway Railway Station, but this is still a working title and could be subject to change.

