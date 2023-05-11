News you can trust since 1886
Long delays building on M6 as emergency crews tackle lorry fire

All traffic was held on the M6 northbound as emergency crews battled a lorry fire.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th May 2023, 18:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 18:57 BST

Traffic was held on the northbound carriageway within junction 22 (Winwick) at approximately 5.20pm on Thursday (May 11).

National Highways confirmed this was due to a lorry fire.

Eight miles of congestion and delays of 45 minutes were reported on approach to the incident.

Traffic was held on the M6 northbound near Winwick due to a lorry fireTraffic was held on the M6 northbound near Winwick due to a lorry fire
