Long delays building on M6 as emergency crews tackle lorry fire
All traffic was held on the M6 northbound as emergency crews battled a lorry fire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th May 2023, 18:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 18:57 BST
Traffic was held on the northbound carriageway within junction 22 (Winwick) at approximately 5.20pm on Thursday (May 11).
National Highways confirmed this was due to a lorry fire.
Eight miles of congestion and delays of 45 minutes were reported on approach to the incident.