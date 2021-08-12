Live updates as serious crash closes M6 northbound in Lancashire with 40 minute delays reported

The M6 has been closed following a "serious collision" in Lancashire this afternoon (August 12).

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 6:54 pm

The closure was put in place on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 (Broughton Interchange) and 33 (Hampson Green Interchange) at approximately 4.30pm.

Traffic officers, police and paramedics have been called to the scene.

No details have been released about the number of vehicles involved, but "considerable delays" are expected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesman for Highways England said: "This full closure will be in place for several hours."

The collision has caused several miles of congestion on the M6 around Preston and the M55 eastbound from Blackpool.

Keep up to date with this incident by following our live blog below:

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

40 minute delays were reported in the area following the crash. (Credit: Highways England)

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

Serious crash closes M6 northbound in Lancashire

Last updated: Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 20:20

  • The northbound was closed between junctions 32 (Broughton Interchange) and 33 (Hampson Green Interchange)
  • Traffic officers, police and paramedics have been called to the scene
  • Highways England said “considerable delays” are expected
  • Carriageway not expected to reopen until at least 8.15pm
Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 20:20

Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 20:04

45 minute delays on M6 southbound as northbound traffic released through central reservation

Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 19:23

Central reservation removed

The central reservation has been removed to allow traffic to turn around and travel back on the southbound carriageway.

Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 19:02

Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 19:00

Updated traffic map of the area

Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 18:45

Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 18:43

60 minute delays

Highways England are now reporting 60 minute delays on the M6 northbound in Lancashire.

The carriageway is not expected to reopen until at least 8.15pm.

Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 18:30

Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 18:28

Closure affecting traffic on the M55 eastbound

Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 18:26

Latest update from Highways England:

Next Page
Page 0 of 2
LancashireHighways England