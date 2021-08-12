Live updates as serious crash closes M6 northbound in Lancashire with 40 minute delays reported

The closure was put in place on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 (Broughton Interchange) and 33 (Hampson Green Interchange) at approximately 4.30pm.

Traffic officers, police and paramedics have been called to the scene.

No details have been released about the number of vehicles involved, but "considerable delays" are expected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Highways England said: "This full closure will be in place for several hours."

The collision has caused several miles of congestion on the M6 around Preston and the M55 eastbound from Blackpool.

Keep up to date with this incident by following our live blog below:

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

40 minute delays were reported in the area following the crash. (Credit: Highways England)