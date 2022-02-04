Leyland traffic delays as repair work on Farington water leak gets under way during Friday rush hour

Water has been cascading over the traffic light-controlled crossroads between Stanifield Lane, Centurion Way and Stanley Road since mid-January.

As the Post reported last week, water firm United Utilities said that the location of the problem meant that it was proving tricky to carry out the necessary repairs.

The company said it planned to work overnight this weekend to limit disruption to drivers, but work appears to have been brought forward to Friday rush hour.

Temporary traffic lights are in place at the junction of Stanifield Lane, Centurion Way and Stanley Road whilst work takes place to repair the water leak. Pic: Andy Mellin

Three-way traffic lights are now in place at the junction of Stanifield Lane, Centurion Way and Stanley Road, causing delays for those driving along the busy route between Leyland and Lostock Hall.

Traffic is currently queued along Stanifield Lane from the scene of the works at the Centurion Way crossroads to the A582 Farington Road/Lostock Lane roundabout.

