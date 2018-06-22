Leyland nurse's plea after M65 crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injured

A nurse from Leyland has told how he and kindhearted passersby helped a seriously injured motorcyclist who crashed on the M65.

Aqeel Azeem was travelling to the Trafford centre with his wife on the M65 when he saw the aftermath of an accident on Monday evening.

Read more: Man in 'serious condition' after motorway crash

He pulled-over to help and was shocked to see a seriously injured man lying in the road.

The 41-year-old nurse says that the man was breathing heavily and bleeding, but that despite the shocking circumstances of the crash, his training helped him to attend to the injured man.

He is now appealing for other drivers to carry first aid kits and undertake first aid training in case they need to help out in an emergency on the road.

Mr Azeem said: "A lorry was stopped in the middle of the road and it had its hazard lights on to stop cars.

"I parked my car and got out and saw a man lying in the middle of the road - he was breathing heavily and was semi-conscious. He was obviously severely injured.

"I went towards him and was met by five other men who asked me if I was medically trained.

"Those five men were so helpful and concerned. Some of them were shaking. It was very serious.

"An off-duty paramedic then also stopped to help.

"Because of my work and I have seen people bleeding and injured before, but it was still very shocking to attend an incident like this on the road.

"I'd really like to thank those people who helped - they were all so kind. One even went to my wife and reassured her.

"I think every driver should be first aid trained and keep a first aid box in the car. It could save a lot of lives.

"I would like to say thank you to all five men and the ambulance crew who attended and helped to attend to the gentleman - without their help it would have been impossible."

Police say they were called after a Yamaha R6 motorbike crashed into a barrier near junction two of the motorway at around 7.20pm on Monday.

A 49 year-old man from Wales was taken to hospital and remains in a serious condition.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1411 of June 18.