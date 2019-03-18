Legend Fires North West Stages Rally: These are the roads that will be closed this weekend

This weekend sees the Legend Fires North West Stages Rally take place across Wyre.
The event with has previously taken place on the Blackpool and Fleetwood seafront will now take place on public roads across the area.
The route comprises of 50 stage miles over 12 special stages.
Here's everything you need to know about the road closures and diversions that will be in place:
>>Area: Nether Wyresdale and Barnacre with Bonds.
Main Diversion Route - Gubberford Lane C442, Long Lane, Oakenclough Road C354, Delph Lane, Bleasdale Lane, Hobbs Lane, Butt Hill Lane C427
Vehicles over 11ft 9" - Gubberford Lane, A6 Preston/Lancaster Road, Hollins Lane C447, Cleveley Bank Lane, Richmond Hill Lane, Millers Brow, Stoney Lane C354 thereafter following main diversion through Oakenclough
Roads closed - Schedule 1:
Brewers Lane - From a point 300 metres north of its junction with Higher Lane to a point 270 metres south east of its junction with Long Lane
Brewers Lane - From its junction with Higher Lane for a distance of 300 metres in a southerly direction
Snowhill Lane - From its junction with Higher Lane for a distance of 315 metres in a westerly direction
Tithe Barn Lane - From its junction with Higher Lane to a point 50 metres north of the northern extent of Ghyll Wood Lodge
Keepers Lane - From its junction with Footpath Barnacre-with-Bonds 32 to its junction with Delph Lane
Hazelhead Lane - From a point 200 metres west of Woodacre Hall travelling south easterly to Delph Lane
Delph Lane - From its junction with Hazelhead Lane to its junction with Eidsforth Lane
Barnacre Lodge Drive - From its junction with Long Lane to its junction with Parkhead Lane and Turners Lane
Parkhead Lane - From its junction with Barnacre Lodge Drive and Turners Lane to a point 15 metres east of its junction with Footpath Barnacre-with-Bonds 22
Turners Lane - From its junction with Parkhead Lane and Barnacre Lodge Drive for a distance of 350 metres in a southerly direction
Strickens Lane - From its junction with Long Lane for a distance of 430 metres in a south easterly direction
Strickens Lane - From the Bank Farm access track to a point 30 metres south west of its junction with Oakenclough Road
Roads closed - Schedule 2:
Brewers Lane - From its junction with Higher Lane for a distance of 300 metres in a northerly direction
Barnacre Lodge Drive - From its junction with Eidforth Lane to its junction with Long Lane
Higher Lane - From its junction with Brewers Lane to its junction with Eidsforth Lane
Keepers Lane - From its junction with Footpath Barnacre-with-Bonds 32 to its junction with Higher Lane
Eidsforth Lane - From its junction with Higher Lane to its Junction with Delph Lane
Parkhead Lane - Junction with Eidsforth Lane to its Junction with Long Lane
Long Lane - From its junction with Barnacre Lodge Drive to its junction with Strickens Lane
Reservoir Road - For its entire length
Strickens Lane - From its junction with Long Lane travelling in a north easterly direction to the Bank Farm access track
>>Area: Nether Wyresdale and Over Wyresdale.
Main Diversion Route - Stoney Lane C354, Abbeystead Road C460, Abbeystead Lane, Strait Lane C460
Roads closed - Schedule 1:
Wagon Road - From a point 50 metres north east of its junction with Oakenclough Road for a distance of 205 meters in a north easterly direction
Long Lane - From its junction with Tinkers Lane to its junction with Trough Road
Doeholme Rake - From the entrance to Doeholme Farm to a point 40 metres south of its junction with Strait Lane
Scorton Marshaw Road - From its junction with Doeholme Rake travelling in an easterly direction to point outside Bull Beck
Roads closed - Schedule 2:
Wagon Road - From a point 255 metres north east of Trough Road to its junction with Tinkers Lane
Tinkers Lane - From its junction with Wagon Road to its junction with Long Lane
Long Lane - From its junction with Tinkers Lane to its junction with Scorton Marshaw Road (C442)
Scorton Marshaw Road - From its junction with Long Lane to its junction with Doeholme Rake
Doeholme Rake - From its junction with Scorton Marshaw Road travelling in a northerly direction to the entrance to Doeholme Farm
>>Area: Stalmine with Staynall
Roads closed - Schedule 1:
Back Lane - From a point 110 metres south of its junction with Cemetery Lane to its junction with Grange Lane
Grange Lane - From its junction with Smithy Lane to a point 200 metres west of its junction with Smithy Lane and Occupation Lane
Highgate Lane - From its junction with Burrows Lane to its junction with Staynall Lane and New Road
New Road- From its junction with Staynall Lane and Highgate Lane to its junction with Brickhouse Lane
Staynall Lane - From a point 200 metres east of its junction with Carr Lane to its junction with Wardleys Lane
Brickhouse Lane - From a point 160 metres south west of its junction with Carr Lane to a point 470 metres south east of its junction with New Road
Wardleys Lane - From its junction with New Road to a point 270 metres north of its junction with kiln Lane
Browns Lane - From its junction with Burrows Lane to a point 25 metres south of its junction with Corcas Lane
Roads closed - Schedule 2:
Grange Lane - From a point 200 metres west of its junction with Smithy Lane and Occupation Lane to its junction with Highgate Lane
Highgate Lane - From its junction with Grange Lane to its junction with Burrows Lane
Burrows Lane - From its junction with Highgate Lane to its junction with Staynall Lane
Staynall Lane - From its junction with Burrows Lane to its junction with Wardleys Lane
Wardleys Lane - From its junction with Staynall Lane to its junction with New Road
New Road - From its junction with Wardleys Lane to its junction with Brickhouse Lane
Brickhouse Lane - From its junction with New Road for a distance of 470 metres in a south easterly direction.