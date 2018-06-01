Lanes closed on the M6 after car overturns

Have your say

Three lanes have been closed on the southbound M6 after a car pulling a trailer overturned, say police.

The accident happened at around 6.30am on Friday, June 1 between junctions 31a for Longridge and 32 for Broughton and the M55 interchange.

The accident happened between junctions 31 for Longridge and 32 for Broughton and the M55 interchange.

Read more stories: Man held after car ploughs into pedestrians in Manchester

Delays have been reported and traffic is queuing back to the M55.

A spokesman for NW Motorway Police said: "M6 South bound 3 lanes closed prior to Junction 31 following vehicle towing a trailer over turning.

"Luckily no injuries reported to the driver or the animals in the trailer.

Three lanes have been blocked

"Recovery is on route, delays can be expected until the carriageway is cleared."