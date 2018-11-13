Lane remains closed on M6 after crash near Lancaster

Traffic is now easing on the M6 near Lancaster after a rush-hour crash caused three miles of congestion this morning.

Police closed two lanes on the M6 southbound between junctions 34 and 33 at 9am to enable emergency services to attend the scene.

Police have closed two lanes on the M6 near Lancaster after a collision during rush-hour.

Officers have now reopened one of the lanes and traffic is beginning to move more freely.

But Highways England are still advising drivers of delays in the area and urging caution on the approach to the remaining lane closure.

The incident caused severe delays on the M6 southbound, with up to three miles of congestion affecting commuters.

It has not yet been confirmed whether anyone was injured in the crash.

It is the second crash on the M6 this morning. At 6.30am, a van overturned near Warrington causing a 10-mile queue of traffic between junctions 20 and 21. No-one was seriously injured in the crash and all lanes have now reopened.

