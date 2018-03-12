Lane closure on M6 after lorry fire

One lane has been closed on the M6 after lorry burst into flames, say police.

Fire services attended the blaze which started on the northbound carriageway between junctions 27 and 28 near to Charnock Richard services.

Drivers are being warned to allow extra time for their journeys as recovery work is expected to last throughout the rush hour.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The recovery of HGV following it's trailer fire this morning is expected keep lane restrictions in place through the morning peak."