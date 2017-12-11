Lane closure on M6 after lorry fire

Drivers are being warned of possible disruption on the M6 this morning after one lane remains closed following a major lorry fire.

A HGV carrying cans burst into flames at around 8.30pm on Sunday at junction 32 of the northbound carriageway.

Nobody was injured in the fire in which "things were exploding" although traffic was held for several hours.

Highways England say that one lane remains closed this morning while inspections of the road surface are carried out.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We've managed to re-open another lane #M6 northbound between J32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster). "We have two lanes open and one lane closed for on-going carriageway inspections following an earlier HGV fire.

A police spokesman said: "Those trapped behind it, thank-you for your patience on a very cold night, unable to let you passed as exploding cans were raining down and the fire service water was freezing on the road surface into thick sheets of ice."