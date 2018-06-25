Lane closed on M6 after truck breaks-down

Delays are reported on the southbound M6 after a HGV stalled in the construction area.

Highways England says that the hard shoulder and one lane have been closed after the vehicle broke down early on Monday June 25.

The closures are in place between junctions 27 for Gathurst and 26 for the Orrell Interchange.

A spokesman for Highways England said in a Tweet: "A broken down HGV within the roadworks is causing long delays on the M6 southbound back to Charnock Richard services between J28 and J27. The HGV is between J27 and J26.

"Recovery ongoing. Allow extra journey time if heading this way."

Drivers are warned to approach with caution.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 8.30m and 8.45am.