Lancashire traffic: potential rush hour chaos as M61 is closed between junctions six and eight due to a police incident
There’s potential travel chaos for rush hour commuters in Lancashire today (October 14)...
By Aimee Seddon
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The M61 near Bolton is closed in both directions between Junction 6, the Horwich Interchange and Junction 8, the Chorley North Link Interchange, due to an ongoing Lancashire Police led incident.
National Highways North West announced the closure at 4.17pm, and added that is unclear how long the road will be closed for at this stage, althought it will likely be for “a number of hours”.
Lancashire Police thanked motorists in advance for their patience.