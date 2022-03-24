Tonight, between 20:00 pm -06:30 pm the M6 southbound between junctions 34 to 33 in Lancaster will be closed.

The 10 and a half hour closure is part of National Highways’ planned road closures.

The other North West road closures overnight, but between 21:00pm and 06:00 am, are:

-The M56 eastbound between J9 to J5

-The M65 eastbound between J6 to J7

-The M66 southbound between A56 to J1