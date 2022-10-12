Lancashire traffic: M6 motorway is closed between J33 and J32 southbound in Garstang overnight
There are motorway closures in Garstang and other areas of the North West overnight.
Tonight, between 21:00pm and 05:00am, the M6 southbound between junctions 33, the Hampson Green Interchange, to 32, the Broughton Interchange, will be closed.
The eight hour closure is part of National Highways’ planned road closures.
The other North West road closures overnight are:
-The M57 northbound between Junction 1 to 2, from 20:00pm until 06:00am
-The M56 westbound between Junction 14 to 15, from 21:00pm until 06:00am.