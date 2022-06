Shut between 21:00pm and 6:00am, it is one of five planned overnight closures in the North West tonight.

During the same period, the M56 eastbound Junction 16 to 15, the M66 southbound Junction 3 to 4 and the M60 Anti-clockwise Junction 14 to 13 are closed.

Meanwhile, between 20:00pm and 5:00am, the M57 will be shut in both ways between Junction 1 to 2.

