Lancashire rail passengers warned to ‘plan carefully’ ahead of planned strike action

Rail travellers have been urged to plan their journeys carefully tomorrow.

The latest strike action by the RMT union, coupled with ongoing engineering work, means there will be no rail services at all to or from the coast.

Tomorrow’s strike means the bus service replacing trains between Blackpool North and Preston until the end of this month because of electrification work will be operating to a revised timetable. Buses will run every 15 minutes between 7am and 7pm, including a stopping bus service as well as an express calling only at Blackpool North and Preston. Meanwhile, buses will again replace trains on Saturday on the

Blackpool South to Preston line, on which rail services were restored in late January after the completion of a section of the engineering work.

That service will run hourly from Preston between 9.05am and 6.05pm, with the return journeys from 9.45am to 6.45pm.

Sharon Keith, regional director of train operator Northern, said: “RMT strike action and engineering work will significantly impact our customers on Saturday.

“We will have an hourly bus service to Blackpool South and a more frequent service to Blackpool North, but customers should be aware these services are likely to be extremely busy and journeys will take longer than usual. I would advise travellers to plan ahead, check the bus timetables on our website carefully, and allow plenty of time for the journey.”

Full details at www.northernrailway.co.uk