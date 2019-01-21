Lancashire Police search for van driver as investigation into M58 horror crash continues

Police are appealing for help to trace a van driver who may have seen a fatal crash on the M58 in Lancashire.



An investigation continues into a series of fatal crashes on the M58, between Orrell and Bickerstaffe, on Tuesday, January 8,

Police are trying to trace the driver of this van, who witnessed the fatal M58 crash on January 8.

The first crash, involving a HGV, a minibus and several other vehicles, claimed the lives of two people.

Anne Kerr, a 50-year-old teacher, who worked at Pontville School in Ormskirk, and 14-year-old pupil Joe Cairns, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A 91-year-old women, from Orrell, who was driving a Ford car, suffered serious head, chest and leg injuries in a second pile-up shortly afterwards.

She was taken to Aintree Hospital for treatment but died on Wednesday, January 16.

A 31-year-old man from Chorley was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in the first incident. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Now, police are appealing for information to identify the driver of a van, pictured, who is believed to have witnessed the incident.

Sgt Claire Pearson, of Lancashire Police, said: “As part of our investigation we are keen to identify this driver.



“The collision happened around 8.43am and we believe the van, a Ford Transit dated from 2014, was travelling in the opposite direction.



“We are confident the driver witnessed the collision and could have some key information to assist our investigation.



“The van has a distinctive sign on the side of the vehicle and we would urge anyone who recognises the vehicle, or knows the driver, to come forward.”

A second collision happened around an hour later in queuing traffic, involving a Ford Fiesta, a Mercedes lorry, a Ford Transit van and an Audi car.

Several people were injured, including a 91-year-old woman from Orrell who died in hospital on Wednesday, January 16.



Anyone with information about the van driver can contact police on 101 or email 3847@lancashire.pnn.police.ukquoting log 275 of January 8.

