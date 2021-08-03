Lancashire pensioner killed after van and bike collide on A590 near Kendal

A cyclist and a van collided on the A590, near the junction leading to Bridge End Garage and the A5074, at around 12.10pm.

The cyclist - a Lancashire man in his 80s - died at the scene.

The driver of the van - a man in his 20s from Barrow - was uninjured.

Officers are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed the incident to contact police.

Road closures have been put in place and motorists have been asked to avoid the area if possible.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or online at https://orlo.uk/axk85, quoting incident number 86 of August 3.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.