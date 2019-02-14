Lancashire County Council want you to name their seven new gritters

This winter, Lancashire County Council have added 7 new gritters to their fleet of 45 wagons and they're giving Lancashire residents the chance to name them.

This week, Holly Willoughby was surprised by Phillip Schofield on This Morning, when he revealed the latest gritter to be christened; Holly Chilloughby.

All this followed Shropshire Council who had named one of theirs "Phillip Snowfield".

Lancashire was one of the first councils to run a 'name the gritter' competition back in 2011, and they're repeating the exercise for their brand new fleet.

Suggestions are already flooding in, with Gritter Garbo, Snowtorious B.I.G. and Ole Gunnar Saltsjaer early front runners.

Even the notorious Fish-snow-gate Bollard got in on the act on Twitter, asking "If I have my name on one, does it make me exempt from being run over by one?"

To get involved, tweet your suggestion using the hashtag #LancsWinterGritter, or use the council's Facebook or Instagram page.

There are no limits on the number of suggestions per person, but entries mush be in by 5pm on 1 March 2019.

Good luck!