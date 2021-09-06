M6 Thelwall Viaduct - Cheshire

Earlier accident, traffic easing

A6017 Stockport Road - Ashton-Under-Lyne

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier burst water main, left turn now allowed

B5375 Park Road - Wigan

Road closed due to accident. Traffic is coping well

Poundswick Lane - Wythenshawe

These are today's traffic updates from across Lancashire and the North West

Traffic lights now functioning. No recent updates

A5082 Hough Lane - Astley

Traffic light failure. Traffic is coping well

A676 Folds Road - Bolton

Traffic lights now functioning. No recent updates

M6 - Lancashire

Slow traffic in the roadworks area. Travel time is around 15 minutes

M60 - Greater Manchester

Queueing traffic. Congestion to J10 (Trafford Centre). Travel time is around 10 minutes

A57 Dawson Street - Castlefield

Queueing traffic. Congestion to the Cambridge Street Junction on the A57(M). Travel time is around 10 minutes

A577 Wallgate - Wigan

Very slow traffic in the roadworks area

A671 Whalley Road - Clitheroe

Queueing traffic in the roadworks area

A677 Preston New Road - Mellor

Queueing traffic in the roadworks area

A666 Bolton Road - Swinton

Slow traffic

A56 Manchester Road - Bury

Traffic returned to normal

A6010 Wilmslow Road - Fallowfield

Slow traffic

A664 Rochdale Road - Harpurhey

Very slow traffic

A585 Amounderness Way - Poulton-Le-Fylde

Slow traffic

B5269 Whittingham Road - Longridge

Slow traffic

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.